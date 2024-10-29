For those who weren’t at the Adelaide leg of ENTECH or didn’t manage to catch Cais Nitschke’s excellent enTALK “The Colour of Sound Theory”, Cais has made the following materials available…

The Colour of Sound Theory posits that there is a correlation between colour and sound. With this kind of correlation, could we create new levels of immersive, interactive and sensory arts experiences? Could we create sound that could be seen?. To know more about it, click this link to take you to the paper about the Theory, and then watch the embededd YouTUbe video below to see an example of sound and light being put together in this way.

If you’d like to know more, or have any feedback, comments, questions or ideas, please get in touch with Cais (they/them) at caisn003@gmail.com or 0452289227.