The Devastating Impact on the NSW Events Industry – Survey Results

The Impact on NSW Event Industry Companies – via Save NSW Events

The survey was conducted by Save NSW Events from February 16th to 23rd with more than 620 survey responses from the NSW Event Industry. Companies responding included event organisers and the vast array of suppliers to the NSW event industry such as AV, audio, lighting, theming, expo, marquees, catering, etc

Income from April to December 2020 was down 82%

Forecast income for January to June 2021 is down 75%

Forecast income for July to December 2021 is down 66%

(compared to the same period pre-Covid and excluding government support)

98.3% of companies are currently receiving JobKeeper

Receiving JobKeeper has enabled:

52% of companies to keep all staff on

42% of companies to keep some staff on

If JobKeeper ends in March:

45% of companies will need to let staff go

An additional 42% of companies will potentially need to close their business

So 87% of companies in NSW event industry will be severely affected by the ending of JobKeeper if it is not replaced by some other form of financial support.

Impact on Freelancers and Contractors

These are highly skilled professional service providers such as producers, production managers, stage managers, technicians, risk managers, lighting designers, etc, who play a critical role in the planning and running of events.

Their income from April to December 2020 was down 87%

Forecast income for January to June 2021 is down 77%

Forecast income for July to December 2021 is down 66%

(compared to the same period pre-Covid and excluding government support)

61% have had to seek work outside of the Event Industry to survive.

75% will need to get jobs outside of the Event Industry if JobKeeper ends in March.

Impact on NSW Event Industry Workers

Only 26% of people who were working full time in the NSW Event Industry pre-Covid are still working full time in the Event Industry.

59% of people have had to seek work outside of the event industry with 31% of their income coming from work outside the event industry.

Optimism for the NSW Event Industry

The NSW Events industry advised their level of optimism as a level of 3 out of 10 for the coming year. While only an opinion, it highlights the industry’s mindset and could impact decision making and future planning.

