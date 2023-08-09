The P.A. People: Australian Event Awards National Nominee 2023 for ‘Production Company of the Year’

The P.A. People are Australia’s leading supplier of Event Communications and Audio Systems for sport and public events. For this year’s Event Awards, they are celebrating their long-term relationships with some of Australia’s leading sporting franchises and major public events. From the Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames Basketball teams to the Australian F1 Grand Prix; from the Sydney New Year’s Eve Fireworks and the iconic Vivid Sydney Festival to the launch of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the Sydney Harbour Bridge – The P.A. People are the go-to supplier for Event Communications year after year.

About the National Nominee Award

The entries that receive the top five moderated scores in each category are the National Nominees, providing they also meet the Nominee Threshold Score. National Nominee entries will be reviewed by the Winner Selection Panel of judges, who will vote, by secret ballot on the winner for the category. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Wednesday 13 September 2023.

About The Australian Event Awards

The Australian Event Awards and Symposium is the national awards program and conference for the Australian events industry, fostering continued excellence, innovation and unity.

The Awards program is the only opportunity for Australian event professionals to compete directly right across the nation and across all facets of the industry to establish which are Australia’s best events and event-related goods, services and innovations. Alongside the Awards, the Symposium aims to drive industry growth and development, and to ensure Australia remains on the leading edge of the events space worldwide.

The high-profile Awards program and conference is guided by ongoing industry consultation and continues to answer the need for cohesiveness across the entire Australian industry, developing and reinforcing industry identity and assisting Australian operators in cross-development of opportunities between events and event disciplines.

The Awards are all-inclusive, being open to all Australian events, event managers and support service providers regardless of:

event type or audience

event size or attendance

event location or association membership

Visit: www.eventawards.com.au / Visit: www.papeople.com.au

For more information contact: eventcomms@papeople.com.au