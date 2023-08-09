The P.A. People Event Communications – Iconic Event Support!

(Image credit: Destination NSW)

From F1GP Melbourne, Vivid Sydney, FIFA Women’s World Cup Unity Celebration, to Suncorp Super Netball, Swifts and Giants at Ken Rosewall Arena and the NRL home games at Netstrata Stadium… the P.A. People’s Event Comms team have continued their busy year supporting many of Australia’s iconic events!

Following the F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, the team supported Vivid Sydney with an extensive comms package as well as PA systems at various installations around the CBD. The P.A. People were one of the hidden yet integral companies supporting Vivid, this year supplying 650 digital two-way radios to enable all the security, the volunteers and pretty much all staff over the 8km Light Walk. The event saw The P.A. People build a network over the whole of the site which also included 80 network switches, all temporarily installed on a combination of existing in-ground fibre, temporary fibre and RF links.

“We also provide network to 40 VMS display boards for directions, each of which has a PA system for emergency crowd control, and there are some 60 CCTV cameras that we install,” said the P. A. People’s Director, Chris Dodds.

Additionally, the team provided audio for the Elemental show in Cockle Bay, Darling Harbour, which uses 48 Celto 10-inch coaxial cabinets in pairs on three-metre trusses with a Bose 18-inch sub at the base of each truss, along with the production sound system for First Light, the Vivid Opening Ceremony, featuring a live performance from Australian Rock legends Yothu Yindi.

Following Vivid, the Event Comms team were asked to provide an unusual audio solution to support the FIFA Women’s World Cup Unity Celebration on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It was an early start for the team to ensure everything was in place quickly for the 8 am celebrations. Once again the team were able to work alongside the event producers to provide high quality audio systems for the marshalling areas and the actual ceremony on the centre of the bridge, all with a bump-in time of just a few hours.

July saw a return to the sporting arena, with the Events team assisting with a sound system in Qudos Bank Arena to finish off the Suncorp Super Netball season. The P.A. People provided their Bose ShowMatch PA along with a full duplex Clear-Com FSII communications system for both the major semi-final and the preliminary final. The finals were the culmination of a successful season where the company provided venue technical support along with sports presentation requirements for both the Swifts and Giants home games at Ken Rosewall Arena. Meanwhile, a second ShowMatch PA system deployed on Bose Carts returned to Jubilee Netstrata Stadium augmenting the installed system for the Dragons home games for the NRL.

For more information contact: eventcomms@papeople.com.au