The P.A. People Go West

Further to the recent establishment of its first interstate office in Queensland, The P.A. People are pleased to announce the establishment of a new office to service the growing Western Australian market.

“With the continued expansion of our venue engineering capability and the recent and significant consolidation of the local staging market, we felt the time was right to increase the support we are able to offer our installation and service customers in Western Australia,” says Peter Grisard, Manager – Venue Engineering. “The P.A. People have a number of significant contracts already underway in the region. We are looking forward to being able to better service our WA based customers and are delighted to welcome Steve Browne to head up our Western Australian operations.”

Steve is well known in Perth audio visual and venue engineering circles, having worked for over ten years in this space in his previous role. “I am sure that Steve’s ‘hands on’ approach and expertise will be welcomed by our existing and new customers alike,” comments Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A. People.

Steve is looking forward to representing The P.A. People in the Western Australian market. “I am sure our new office will play a key role in providing a local installation capability for our existing customer base, along with delivering preventative maintenance services for Western Australian venues and theatres up and down the coast,” he comments.

Over the past 50 years, The P.A. People have had the opportunity to work throughout Australia, installing systems in venues across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia Victoria and the ACT from its Sydney base, as well as providing solutions in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, and Western Australia.

For further information please contact venueengineering@papeople.com.au