The P.A. People Have Moved

After 17 years in their HQ in Sydney’s Rhodes, The P.A. People have now made their long-awaited move to new premises.

They can now be found at 8-12 Ford St, Greenacre, NSW, 2190.

General deliveries should be directed to Dock 1, 21 Naughton St, Greenacre, unless otherwise noted.

Their phone number remains unchanged at (02) 8755 8700