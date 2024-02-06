The P.A. People Have Moved

Subscribe to CX E-News
After 17 years in their HQ in Sydney’s Rhodes, The P.A. People have now made their long-awaited move to new premises.
They can now be found at 8-12 Ford St, Greenacre, NSW, 2190.
General deliveries should be directed to Dock 1, 21 Naughton St, Greenacre, unless otherwise noted.
Their phone number remains unchanged at (02) 8755 8700
