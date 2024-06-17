There’s more InfoComm to come! InfoComm Asia, Bangkok, July 17-19

With the big show in Las Vegas behind us just last week, APAC companies are getting ready for our regional version; InfoComm Asia. This premier event showcasing professional AV and integrated experience solutions runs in Thailand at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) July 17-19.

Show Preview: YesTech MT Series: See Through the Future of Concerts

With the northern hemisphere’s summer concert season in full swing, Chinese LED manufacturer YesTech’s MT Series is the perfect choice for creating unforgettable stage experiences.

Debuting at InfoComm Asia, the MT Series cabinets are lightweight (7.5 kg) and designed for easy, one-person installation. With over 50% transparency and a 3840Hz refresh rate, they bring vivid images to life, ideal for dynamic performances. The innovative design allows for 90° corners and features a high-precision arc lock supporting ±10° inner and outer arcs for diverse shapes and wider applications.

The MT Series also offers an optional shade plate to switch between transparent and non-transparent modes, supports both front and rear maintenance, and features magnetic screw fixings for easier front maintenance.

On display will be the MG7S P3.9, YesTech’s flagship product known for multi-functions and creative shapes. It serves as a dance floor with a 4.6T loading capacity and enhanced LEDs, offering 360° visuals without color bias. The MG7S is perfect for indoor and outdoor rental applications, forming various shapes with the MG Creative-Extended Series.

The whole MG6S P2.6 Curve Screen enhances indoor events with real color restoration and 18-bit grayscale output for smooth presentations. It also supports ±15°splicing for more creativity. Its uniform heat dissipation ensures safety and reliability for indoor applications.

There is also the hands-on area for attendees to experience YesTech products at Booth M30.

https://www.yes-led.com