TikTok is doubling donations to Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Australian music industry charity Support Act is excited to announce a new addition to the annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day fundraiser from TikTok.

Starting Friday 1 November, the entertainment platform is throwing its support behind the campaign and matching donations made via ausmusictshirtday.org.au, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $10,000.

A supporter of the campaign since 2020, TikTok has leveled up its support to double the impact of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day donors and fundraisers at a critical new phase of the campaign.

Ollie Wards, TikTok Director of Music Australia & New Zealand, says of their support for the campaign, “TikTok is always working to support Australian musicians and Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is circled on our calendar every year to get behind artists and Support Act. This year we’re looking forward to literally doubling down on donations with Support Act and seeing videos on TikTok using #AusmusicTShirtDay.”

Go-Jo Sam

The annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Campaign this week unveiled a community service announcement featuring a stellar line-up of Australian talent from radio, screen, and TikTok – like artists Sam McGovern and Go-Jo.

Ambassadors Missy Higgins, Tony Armstrong and Ayesha Madon star alongside Alice Ivy, Becca Hatch, Dale Tanner, DAMI IM, Dan Sultan, Darcy Moore, Grace Joan & the Giants, ILLY, James Johnston, Lotte Gallagher, Max Jackson, Nathan Cavaleri, Ninajirachi, Nooky, SHAMITA, Vera Blue, WILSN, 100% That Tim, and triple j Drive’s Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor.

Missy Tony Ayesha

The famous faces are helping to drum up support during Ausmusic month and the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign to celebrate Australian music and raise urgently needed funds for music workers in crisis. You’ll see them sharing the love on TikTok throughout November.

Support Act CEO Clive Miller says, “Donation matching is a great incentive to reach out to friends, colleagues and family to encourage them to donate to your team, or to make your own donation to the campaign. Who doesn’t like the idea of doubling the value of their gift, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity before the funds are snapped up.”

Donation matching kicks off at 10am on Friday 1 November and will finish when the TikTok Matched Giving fund of $10,000 is reached.

Donations can be made via ausmusictshirtday.org.au.