New Gear
4 Feb 2021
TourPro Lighting Soft Panel 300TW and 300DW
TourPro Lighting’s Soft Panel 300TW is a fully self-contained, full colour spectrum 6-in-1 LED Soft Light. Optimised for the white requirements of film and TV, the 300TW fixture produces a high output, even wash achieving a CRI of 95 and CCT adjustment from 2000k – 1000k. The Soft Panel 300DW is a fully self-contained white LED Soft Light. Optimised for the requirements of film and TV, the 300DW fixture produces a high output, even wash achieving a CRI of 95 and CCT adjustment from 3000k – 5700k.
