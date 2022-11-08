Turramurra Music DiGiCo, Klang and Nexo Night!

On Monday 21 November, Turramurra Music, along with Group Technologies invite you to experience some of the latest and greatest audio gear in the world with DiGiCo, Klang and Nexo. Hosted in store at Turramurra Music and presented by GT Australia’s DiGiCo Product Manager Scott Jamieson the night will showcase the powerful DiGiCo Quantum 225 console, the KLANG:technologies Immersive IEM Mixing system, the Nexo P+ range and more!

This is a free event, but registration is required. Turramurra Music hope to see you there!

This event will include:

Detailed demonstration of the DiGiCo Quantum 225 console and overview of the DiGiCo philosophy with DiGiCo Product Manager Scott Jamieson

O﻿verview of KLANG:technologies and immersive In Ear Mixing

Demo of the acclaimed Nexo P+ range

Q&A on DiGiCo, digital mixing, Klang, Nexo and more with our panel including Scott Jamieson and our own Turra Music PA Specialists

Opportunities for hands on demo with DiGiCo and Klang

Chance to catch up and network with others from across our industry

Food and drinks provided

This event is free, however only a small number of tickets are available and registration is essential.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Session details:

Date: Monday, 21 November 2022

Time: 6:00 – 9:00pm (arrive from 6:00pm for dinner & drinks, event commences 6:30pm)

Location: Turramurra Music, 1267 Pacific Highway, Turramurra 2074 (please enter by rear driveway – via Gilroy Lane)

Cost: Free (registration required)

Any questions please contact events@matstevens

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/digico-quantum-225-and-klang-immersive-iem-demo-night-plus-nexo-p-demo-tickets-443985762367?aff=ebdsoporgprofile