ULA Group and EuroSmoke are proud to announce a new exclusive distribution partnership, bringing the renowned French manufacturer’s professional atmospheric effects technology to customers across Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership sees EuroSmoke join ULA Group’s portfolio of leading international technology brands, further strengthening the company’s offering to the entertainment, touring, theatre, production and installation markets.

Manufactured in France by SFAT, EuroSmoke has built a strong reputation for professional fog, haze and atmospheric effects solutions, combining European engineering, performance and reliability for some of the most demanding applications in the industry.

EuroSmoke will complement ULA Group’s established portfolio of professional stage and atmospheric effects, further broadening the range of technologies and solutions available to customers across different applications and production requirements.

For ULA Group Managing Director Cuono Biviano, the partnership is also a reunion built on a longstanding professional relationship with Christophe de Lora, General Manager of SFAT. “Christophe and I have known each other for many years, and I am genuinely excited to have the opportunity to work together again,” said Biviano. “There is a great deal of mutual respect between us, both personally and professionally, and we share the same passion for quality products, innovation and looking after our customers.”

“EuroSmoke is a fantastic addition to the ULA Group portfolio. The products are beautifully engineered, reliable and designed for the professional market. We see enormous potential for the brand across Australia and New Zealand and look forward to building a strong future together.”

And perhaps there is something inevitable about the combination: French passion, Italian drive and Australian determination – a partnership guaranteed to create some serious atmosphere!

The new partnership will give customers throughout Australia and New Zealand access to the complete EuroSmoke portfolio, backed locally by ULA Group’s experienced sales, technical service and support teams.

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Main Pic: L-R: EUROSMOKE’S PIERRE DE LORA, ULA’S CUONO BIVIANO, EUROSMOKE’S CHRISTOPHE DE LORA AND JACQUES DE LORA