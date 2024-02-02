ULA Group Expands, Welcoming 3 New Team Members

ULA Group are very excited to start the new year with some fresh new people joining their team. Some of them have been with ULA Group for a few months already, so here is the official introduction and warm welcome to Tony, Kellie and Rod!

Tony Mullen

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Tony joins ULA Group with over 25 years’ experience in the sports, events and entertainment industries. An experienced COO, Tony transformed the Gold Coast Marathon into Australia’s leading marathon, pioneered the sports plus entertainment concept and grew the Pan Pacific Masters Games into the world’s largest biennial masters games.

Tony is a member of the Certified Practising Accountants of Australia, has an MBA from the University of Cambridge and is a Director of Sports Gold Coast. In his down time Tony is an active runner, enjoys family time and can be found in the ocean most mornings.

Rod Marshall

Sales Executive

Rod comes on board with his fresh mindset and young energy, joining our sales team in Queensland. With broad experience of over 10 years, including Corporate AV industry, theatre and international touring, he understands the specifics of each environment and the technology requirements within. Starting his career with Resolution X in Melbourne, he got the perfect training and introduction to the industry. Then taking off later for the touring life, most notably with Cosentino The Grand Illusionist, where he certainly learned some magical skills on production ground.

Enjoying everything latest tech and being very much customer focused, Rod enjoys meeting with new people and networking with industry peers, building strong relationships and providing first class after sales support. When he is not exploring our latest tech in the showroom or visiting our clients, Rod enjoys hitting the gym and soaking up the sun on Gold Coast beaches.

Kellie Irwin

Senior Bookkeeper

Kellie joins our team with a strong background in finance and administration, with over 20+ years of experience in the field. Moving across with her family from Victoria, she was very excited to find her new role in our Queensland HQ office. With her bubbly and fun personality, Kellie always brings great vibes, even making those accounting reports and calculations exciting!

In her free time, now being a QLD local, Kellie enjoys her Sundays at local farmers markets, the beach vibes, going to the movies or exploring her new surroundings and indulging in the best they can offer.