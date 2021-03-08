ULA Group Welcomes Three New Team Members

ULA Group is very excited to welcome three new members to our team.

Michael O’Connor

Digital Technology Sales Representative

Mobile: +61 474 211 058

Email: MichaelO@ulagroup.com

Michael joins ULA Group as a Digital Technology Specialist, with over 13 years of experience in AV integration and technology based industries. Michael is very passionate about developing strong relationships with his clients and providing exceptional customer service. He enjoys any challenging opportunity to deliver innovative product solutions and exceed clients’ expectations. Michael also likes challenging himself on a personal level and is booked for a full Ironman Triathlon event mid-year. GO Michael! If he survives … 😊 he will be based in our Victorian office and supporting our clients in VIC, NSW, SA and ACT.

Agnes Antecka

Stock & Logistics Coordinator

Email: AgnesA@ulagroup.com

Agnes brings new vibes to our busy purchasing and logistics department. With over 19 year’s experience in procurement, logistics and quality control, Agnes enhances our multi-cultural team with a Polish background. 😊 She is a busy mum of two, so naturally a great multitasker and negotiator. Agnes is very excited to develop strong relationships with all our suppliers, agents and forwarders, ensuring your goods are always delivered safe and on time.

Rory Bailey

Trade Sales / Warehouse Manager

Email: RoryB@ulagroup.com

Rory comes on board with over 20 years of experience in the AV industry. With a real passion for our industry and great attention to detail, he prides himself on providing excellent customer service and support. Staying loyal to the community even during his free time, Rory loves producing his own music and is getting ready to conquer the world stage as a DJ one day.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Michael, Agnes, and Rory to our team”, says Con Biviano, MD of ULA Group. “They all come with extensive experience and knowledge in their field and a real passion for our industry. They will all be a great asset to our company and excellent fit for our proactive team”.