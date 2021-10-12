Vale Jeff Bolt

It is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden passing of Jeff Bolt on Sunday 10th October 2021. Jeff was a legend of the industry. He devoted four decades of his life to the profession, mentoring others and creating lifelong friendships.

Jeff started his audio career lugging boxes in and out of pub gigs, before landing a sales job at a prominent distribution company, where he worked his way up and spent the next 29 years.

More recently Jeff has been successfully leading the Bose Professional ANZ Team, with the usual enthusiasm and gusto that anyone who knew him would expect.

Jeff was a proud cricket and rugby fanatic. He gave much of his spare time to the local cricket community, as the Secretary and an honourable life member of the Lindfield District Cricket Club.

Jeff is remembered with love by his wife Janet, and his three children Annalise, Jono, and Henry. He will be sadly missed by an industry that he left an incredible imprint on.