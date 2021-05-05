Virtual Production Screen Innovators Fika Entertainment Partner with LED Screen Giant Woohah Productions

Australian virtual screen production services and facilities provider Fika Entertainment has forged an exclusive partnership with the fastest growing local LED provider, Woohah Productions, joining forces in offering end-to-end virtual production services.

Under the alliance, both parties will leverage their respective resources with Woohah providing access to its collection of large-scale LED screens in combination with Fika’s Alchemy Pipeline realtime virtual production capability and content services.

“As one of the largest providers of premium LED hardware and live performance hardware in Australia, we’re very excited to be working with Fika Entertainment to expand our hardware offering to the film and television industry and make this technology accessible to a range of content creators,” said Woohah’s CEO, Arosh Fernando. “We have the capability to work with a client to create a bespoke setup that will facilitate the project-specific shot coverage needed.”

Fika Entertainment is a virtual production company with operations in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, offering realtime animation and VFX for live action productions, motion capture and the creation of a range of immersive ancillary products.

In response to industry demand, Fika Entertainment is currently developing their Gold Coast studio facilities, which will also form a Queensland base for Woohah Productions. The new facilities will enable walk-in LED shoots onsite for smaller scale productions such as television and commercials and compliments Fika’s cornerstone cutting-edge studio in Melbourne. “We are really excited about having a home base in the Gold Coast to offer our hardware solutions to the industry there,” said Fernando.

“This level of responsive LED capability is transformative for any type of production. Limitations posed by geography or weather, or access to a particular space to shoot a sequence, can be removed,” Fika Entertainment CEO Kris Maric said.

“Under the alliance we have the capability to rapidly integrate practical set elements and realtime VFX via our proprietary Alchemy Pipeline software linked with Woohah’s walk-in LED wall set-up and to enable anyone to produce content in innovative ways. Fika’s expertise in realtime content creation, together with Woohah’s hardware and infrastructure experience allows us to really simplify and streamline the realtime LED setup and shoot process, saving time and money in production,” Maric added.

At Woohah’s Melbourne studio, a permanent three-sided LED wall has already facilitated a range of commercials and livestream events, and the company regularly sets up large-scale events around Australia.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Woohah Productions to push the hardware boundaries of what we can offer to our live action production partners,” said Maric. “Our interest is to support creatives to access the technology that has revolutionised the film industry, and to facilitate the creation of CG content that allows for storytellers to innovate through the inclusion of virtual production as part of their processes.”

From television commercials to full-scale live action film productions, LED screens are becoming the ubiquitous tool for content creation on a large-scale. Since Disney’s The Mandalorian catapulted the technology to celebrity status, LED screens have become an accepted part of film production due to the flexibility they allow for the production team and the ability to place actors in any imagined world – real or virtual.