VuePix Infiled Takes On the Premium Runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival

The team at Harry The Hirer Productions delivered another fantastic high-profile production, this time for the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, Australia’s largest fashion event of the year.

Supplying all the lighting, rigging and AV technology for the runways and various types of activation spaces, the Harry The Hirer crew mastered all the details of this prestigious event, true to their reputation!

Lighting Designer Hugh Taranto was engaged to provide stunning lighting designs for all of the catwalk shows.

Taking place in the area of the Royal Exhibition Building, the Melbourne Fashion Festival brought together Australia’s fashion industry icons and provided great visibility of their cutting-edge and artistic fashion, as well as introducing new designers to the fashion fan community. The 15-day program featured over 100 unique events and activations.

Two large VuePix Infiled digital set pieces were deployed on the Main Runway, providing the perfect visual platform to introduce the designers, as well as being utilised as a backdrop for all the fashion shows, complimenting the fine art fashion pieces that were showcased on the runway. The 5-meter tall, curved ART 3.9 displays featured over 2 millions pixels and were delivering stunning visuals, show after show.

Another large VuePix Infiled screen was set up as the main digital display at the ‘MFF Plaza’, streaming the highlights from the fashion shows for the patrons enjoying the outdoor areas and Melbourne summer vibes.

Additional 3 VuePix Infiled screens were rolled out at the MFF Plaza, and were utilised for three separate activations for the main sponsors of the event.

Over 130 of Astera fixtures were used across the Premium Runway as well as across the other events and activations, including Titan Tubes, AX1 Pixel Tubes and AX5 & AX5 PARs.

WELL DONE to the Harry The Hirer Productions Team for delivering another amazing event!