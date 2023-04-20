Webinar: Leveraging IP Video with Kiloview

Subscribe to CX E-News
Transforming Workflows with AV-Over-IP
Date: 10 May 2023
Time: 11:00 am to 11:45 am AEST (Sydney Time)
Join a free webinar and discover how Kiloview products and ecosystem are transforming live production workflows and AV integration using AV-over-IP! Hot on the heels of Kiloview’s showcase at NAB, you’ll see the latest releases and applications presented by special guest, Judy Zuo, VP for Marketing and Sales at Kiloview.
Kiloview offers a comprehensive ecosystem of IP-based video transmission and management solutions, with products across the range of video encoding, decoding, conversion, IP-based video switching, and streaming, and in this webinar, you’ll discover:
- The benefits of the Kiloview ecosystem and roadmap
- An overview of Kiloview’s latest products and innovations, including P3, LinkDeck, N60, N50, N5, N6, and E3
- Real-world examples of Kiloview products in action
- How NDI is revolutionising and simplifying video transport over simple network infrastructure, across a room or across the world
You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and get expert advice.
Register now for the free webinar.
Whether you’re a live sportscaster, broadcaster, educator, AV integrator, medical professional, security expert, or government/military personnel, don’t miss this chance to learn from the industry experts and discover how the Kiloview ecosystem and latest products can transform your business.
Any In, Any Out, Anywhere
Kiloview can handle all kinds of video input. No matter if it’s baseband SDI or HDMI signals, HD, 4K or IP contents, Kiloview can always provide you with either a hardware or software solution to output the IP streams in different protocols, including SRT, RTSP, RTMP, HLS, RTP, TS-UDP, NDI|HX via H.264/H.265 or NDI, or baseband SDI or HDMI, along with more useful functions including recording, transcoding, and more.
Exclusive Attendee Giveaway
Register and attend the webinar and go into the draw to win a
- Kiloview D350 4K H.265/H.264 decoder (RRP $1,397 inc GST), or
- Kiloview E3 dual-channel 4K HDMI and 3G-SDI HEVC encoder (RRP $891 inc GST).
Bonus Special Offer
Plus, as a bonus for attending the webinar, you’ll receive an exclusive Kiloview special offer, available only to webinar attendees.
Register now to secure your spot.
Where Kiloview Solutions are Used
Kiloview products are designed to provide high-quality, reliable video encoding, decoding, and transmission solutions for a wide range of applications and industries, including:
- Live streaming: Kiloview products can be used for live streaming to various platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and more.
- Broadcasting: Kiloview products can be used in the broadcasting industry for transmitting video signals over long distances.
- Education and training: Kiloview products can be used in the education and training industry for remote teaching, online training, and webinars.
- Medical: Kiloview products can be used in the medical industry for remote consultation, telemedicine, and video conferencing.
- Security: Kiloview products can be used in the security industry for video surveillance, monitoring, and recording.
- Events and sports: Kiloview products can be used for live events, sports broadcasting, and other similar activities.
- Government and military: Kiloview products can be used for government and military applications, such as remote collaboration, surveillance, and intelligence gathering.
- Conference and boardroom: Simplifying the connecting and routing of video throughout an organisation using standard network cabling and infrastructure
