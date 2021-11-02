Win an AKG C414!

Tell us about the best sound you’ve ever pulled with an AKG C414 and win!

We’re giving away a shiny new AKG C414 XLS (RRP $2099 inc GST) to the CX reader who can tell us the best story about using a C414 live or in the studio. An industry legend since 1971, the large diaphragm condenser has been used in thousands of studios and on stages the world over. Revered for its flat frequency response and incredibly handy switchable polar patterns, the C414 loves acoustic instruments and vocals. So, what’s the best sound you’ve ever got out of a C414? What were you recording or amplifying? Who was involved, and what happened?

The best stories will be published in CX Magazine and online. The published runners-up will win a three-year subscription to the print edition of CX Magazine, and the very best will win a three-year subscription AND an AKG C414 XLS courtesy of Australian distributor CMI Music & Audio. Get writing and send your entries to: jason@vcscreative.com

This is a game of skill, and the competition is open from 29 Oct 2021 to 24 November 2021. Entry is not open to employees of CX Magazine, CMI Music & Audio, AKG, or The Harman Group.