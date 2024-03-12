Wireless Audience Experience Devices Operating Illegally in Australia

The summer season of 2023/24 was not only busy for Profiles RF Management (PRM), it also provided us with some new challenges. Our clients included major sporting events, multicity music festivals, cultural events, multi-artist concerts and large-scale corporate events. Aside from the expected wireless mics and IEMs, what do you think they all had in common?

New devices that were intended to create a more immersive or inclusive experience for the audience.

These devices were all quite different in their form and application. They included headphones for lectures in open theatres and silent discos, haptic vests and LED wristbands that were wirelessly controlled for colour changes. These are great innovations that make events more accessible and exciting for the whole community.

As wireless devices, their transmitters need to be included in any spectrum plan being used for an event. This is easy to do if you have the right tools and experience. The problems we came across were that most of the devices could not be used legally in Australia.

The use of most wireless devices in Australia is governed by the Radiocommunications (Low Interference Potential Devices) Class Licence – commonly referred to as the LIPD – which covers mics and IEMs, and the Cordless Communications Device Class Licence, which covers other communications devices commonly used at live events and broadcasts. These laws are administered by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

These legal instruments outline the technical specifications of different types of devices for use in the frequency bands that can be used in Australia.

Failure to use a compliant device can result, not only in interference that may ruin an event, but heavy fines and jail terms for the user and the person putting the device on the market. (The ACMA defines the person putting the device on the market as anyone who manufactures or imports a transmitter into Australia for sale or rental.)

A significant number of the transmitters we came across this summer were not compliant under Australian law. They were either transmitting on an illegal frequency or their transmission power was too high for the frequency to which they were programmed.

In one case, the end client engaged with PRM ahead of the event to undertake testing of their devices prior to purchasing the product they had intended using. The product was found to be transmitting on an illegal frequency, so the client decided not to purchase the product for their event.

But this is the exception. Often, the first we are told about a device of this type being used is in the few days leading up to the event, when we are contacted by a stakeholder who is registering their devices with us to include in the spectrum plan. This puts everyone in a difficult position as programming has already been done and punters are expecting to use the devices as part of their event experience.

But persisting with the devices may lead to a sub-optimal user experience or legal issues for the event owners.

This situation can be overcome fairly easily. Firstly, educate yourself on the rules around use of wireless devices in Australia. There are some helpful links at the end of this article. If you’re not sure about anything, talk to someone who is. Here at PRM, we do that all the time.

Secondly, make sure your local supplier is reputable and can provide you with the specifications of the product showing the operating frequencies and rated power.

Look to see that the product is labelled with the Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM). If you haven’t yet bought or rented the product, you should check in advance as you can usually see it on the spec sheet or user manual.

Susan Twartz is an owner of Profiles RF Management (www.prm.com.au). PRM specialises in RF Spectrum Management for large live events throughout Australia. Susan was also the Chairperson of the Australian Wireless Audio Group from 2007 to 2015. This was an industry peak body established to represent the needs of wireless audio users during the Digital Dividend and subsequent restack of the UHF television spectrum in 2015.

Helpful links:

LIPD: https://www.legislation.gov.au/ F2015L01438/latest/versions

Cordless Communications Class Licence: https://www.legislation.gov.au/ F2014L01800/latest/versions

ACMA: Buying Radiocommunications Devices https://www.acma.gov.au/ buying-radiocommunications-devices

ACMA: Wireless Microphones https:// www.acma.gov.au/wireless-microphones

ACMA: Cordless Communications Class Licence https://www.acma.gov.au/ licences/cordless-communications- devices-class-licence