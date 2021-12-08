Wireless Microphone RF Workshop

JPRO, leading NZ distributor and AVC solutions provider is pleased to announce an online Wireless Microphone Radio Frequency (RF) Workshop.

The RF Workshop is suited to anyone that has worked with, specified or installed wireless microphones and in-ear monitor systems (IEMs).

“With restrictions on events being reduced leading up to Christmas and as we enter the holiday season, we thought it would be an appropriate refresher course for experienced operators and helpful to those who have not yet attended an RF Workshop,” says JPRO’s Tim Robertson.

The online event is scheduled for 21 December and will be held in two sessions. The intermediate workshop at 10:30 am is targeted towards integrators, houses of worship and schools. The advanced workshop at 2 pm is for audio techs, hire companies and users who have experience in RF coordination for events. Each session will last approximately one hour.

Topics include the importance of RF coordination, antenna distribution, wireless spectrum allocation in New Zealand, RF use from a legislative perspective as well as future spectrum allocation in NZ.

The RF Workshop will be presented by Lisa Fahrenberger who has extensive experience as an audio tech, specialising in RF coordination. Lisa has a long and proud history with Oceania Audio and is mentored by Steve Caldwell who has managed RF for most Olympic Games ceremonies since 2000. Lisa’s RF project highlights include coordinating, monitoring and managing RF for major music and sport events such as the Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony 2015, Lions Rugby Tour 2017, WOMAD and several All Blacks Test matches.

Registration is essential. For further information and bookings, please contact JPRO here.