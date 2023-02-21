Women in Tech Celebration

In the lead-up to International Women’s Day, AV1 are hosting an afternoon celebration at their HQ in Alexandria, Sydney.

This event is a safe space for anyone who is female-identifying and their allies to make new connections in the AV and tech industries, celebrate wins, and discuss how to empower the next generation.

AV1 invite women from all career levels. Whether you are an industry newbie, an up-and-comer, a seasoned professional, a student, or are simply looking to connect with peers; all are welcome.

AV1 understand the challenges of being a working parent, so children are also more than welcome to attend.

Please join AV1 from 3-5pm on Friday 3rd March at 4/64-66 Burrows Road, Alexandria. RSVP by clicking here now!

Please share this post with those in your network who might be interested in attending.