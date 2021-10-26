World’s first Dante AV PTZ camera at tm stagetec systems

tm stagetec systems has been announced as an Australian Distributor for the new Bolin Technology D Series Dante AV Line. This partnership brings with it a further way for tm stagetec systems to enhance its position as a Dante Networking expert and offer superior systems integration to clients in the Australian market.

Bolin Technology designs, manufactures and distributes high performance industrial and professional grade integrated pan, tilt, zoom cameras for use in security and audio-visual industries. With over 15 years of experience, Bolin Technology brings together the latest in high-definition imaging, precision engineered controls and performance driven design to deliver the most durable, intelligent, PTZ video products.

With U.S. headquarters is in Brea, California, Bolin has developed the D Series Dante AV Line. The line includes the Bolin D Series Dante AV PTZ camera. The world’s first Dante AV hardware enabled pan, tilt, zoom camera. This interfaces video and audio in a standard 1 Gbps network, and provides uncompromised video quality with extremely low latency and AV synchronization. The device is fully compatible with existing Dante systems.

tm stagetec systems’ aim has always been to bring technology together and this new product range will work to further enhance this. tm stagetec systems is a Networking and Dante specialist and the engineers within the company are experts in the best practices for installing and maintaining Dante audio networks. The addition of a range of devices that can add video into a Dante system is an exciting development for TMS to offer to the Australian market.

Mark Lownds, General Manager at tm stagetec systems, had this to say; ‘At TMS we are constantly working on our team being Dante Networking experts. We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Bolin Technology to distribute their D Series Dante AV Line as this brings the video component to our already extensive knowledge on the audio side of Dante Networking. Adding another high quality, value adding product line into our offering only furthers our aim of integrating technology systems for seamless operation.’

For more information on the range of Bolin Technology D Series Dante AV Line products or any tm stagetec systems products or services, please contact tm stagetec systems.