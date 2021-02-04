



Xilica Solaro QR1 is the only micro-format, configurable digital signal processor that enables significant cost savings by matching product features to application requirements while also allowing for flexible mounting scenarios. Coming in a quarter rack chassis with PoE, the QR1 is easily surface-mountable behind a display or under a table. With a powerful dual core processor, built-in 4×4 Dante/AES67 audio, and license-activated HearClear AEC, the Xilica Solaro QR1 is a perfect audio enhancement to meeting rooms and classrooms using Unified Communications (UC) applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco WebEx or Google Hangouts. The Solaro QR1 can be controlled via Ethernet using Xilica XTouch50 and XTouch 80 capacitive touch controls, Xilica Lucia networked wall panels, or with any third-party control system including Crestron and AMX.





