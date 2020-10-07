Yamaha ADECIA

Yamaha have announced ADECIA, a family of communication products designed to work together seamlessly to provide a complete and customisable audio solution for any enterprise or meeting space. The ADECIA solution combines Yamaha’s new dynamic beamforming ceiling microphone (RM-CG), room control processor (RM-CR), a Yamaha Dante-optimised network switch, and VXL Series line-array PoE+ powered speakers. Together, the system supports multi-beam tracking technology, Human Voice Activity Detection, Noise Reduction algorithms, speaker tracking, adaptive acoustic echo cancellation, and much more. These automatic, smart audio technologies empower crystal clear, stress-free remote communications.
