10 Years of LED Excellence at Sydney’s Star Casino

At Sydney’s Star Casino, 30 LianTronics LED screens with a total area of 350 square metres have been shining for ten years. The screens have various functions, including advertising, activities, games, and gambling information.

Beside the stairway entrance, there is a flat LED screen delivering advertisements. Along the entrance, a stunning column LED screen hangs above the road. In the main hall, many different shaped LED screens are installed including in the gaming and rest areas.

In the heart of the action within the gaming area, LianTronics’ LED displays are optimised to provide real-time updates on game status and betting options. Additionally, column LED displays offer seamless splicing for an uninterrupted gaming experience. Meanwhile, in the hospitality areas, patrons can unwind with entertaining videos and content.

The hallmark of this project lies in its unwavering quality even after a decade of continuous operation. For 10 years, LianTronics’ LED screens have been performing as if they are new. That’s why LianTronics is chosen by clients and has over 40,000 installations all around the globe. Other projects include Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Chongqing Wanda Plaza, and Nina Mall in Hong Kong.