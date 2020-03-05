A164D Wall LCD & A168D Stage







The A164D Wall LCD is a 16 input 4 output I/O Expander using Dante, designed to provide fixed, additional I/O anywhere on a network. It has 16 Mic Preamps on XLR inputs with Phantom Power status LEDs and four XLR Line Outs with direct preamp control from the 4REA4 controller software. It can run at both 48K and 96k sample rates and it is AES67 compatible. The A168D Stage is a portable version of the same unit, allowing temporary I/O drops anywhere on the network.





A168D Stage and A164D Wall LCD













