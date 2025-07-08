Orange Ex-Services Club Unveils State-of-the-Art JBL Sound System

The Orange Ex-Services Club (OESC) has completed a significant upgrade to its Coral Sea Room, introducing a cutting-edge JBL VTX A6 line array system to enhance the venue’s audio capabilities. This investment underscores the Club’s commitment to providing top-tier facilities for a diverse range of events, from weddings and conferences to live music performances.

Allan Brown of Centrestate Sound & Lighting, who has a longstanding relationship with the venue, spearheaded the installation. Brown noted the previous system’s decline, stating, “I used to play in that room myself, back in the day. In recent years it had become unreliable.”

The new audio system features six JBL VTX A6 array elements per side, complemented by two VTX B15 subwoofers. Peter Kubow, Head of Tour Sound for JBL Pro at MadisonAV, designed the system using JBL’s Venue Synthesis software. Kubow explained, “The A6 system made the most sense. They didn’t need the SPL of an A8 or ground-stacked 18s. This wasn’t about rock concert levels — it was about life and clarity.”

The Coral Sea Room now supports dual operation modes to cater to various events. Allan Brown elaborated, “There’s an in-house rack for everyday use, and a patchable system for larger productions. It’s a very flexible setup.”

Club CEO Nathan Kelly expressed enthusiasm about the upgrade, stating, “Events are our bread and butter – balls, weddings, expos. But we’ve always aspired to host more live music and now we have the premier live music venue in town.”

For a regional club already managing three venues (including a golf club) and a motel, the upgrade is part of a bigger picture. “The Coral Sea Room is one of the largest venues in Orange (~700 cap),” Nathan noted. “Our goal is to make it the venue of choice for major functions, conferences, and concerts in the Central West. This new system gets us there. We’ve upgraded the rear section’s speakers too — everything’s integrated. I don’t expect we’ll need to spend another cent on audio in that room. Hopefully I’ll be retired before we do!”

This renovation aligns with OESC’s broader strategy to modernise its facilities, ensuring it remains a central hub for community events in the Central Tablelands region.

One of the first bands to enjoy the new system was Original Sin INXS Tribute Show. Veteran FOH engineer Jeff White mixed the live show through the new system and came away impressed. “The coverage was crystal clear wherever I walked,” he reports. “I pulled the highs back a touch — they were a bit forward in the room for my taste — but there was loads of headroom and plenty of bottom end. Six boxes a side with subs — perfect for the room.”

Jeff, who operates his own PA rental business, Whitenoise Pro Audio, out of Goulburn, ran his usual system check routine — a couple of reggae tracks from UB40. “That low-end gives me a feel for how the system breathes,” he says. “There was a bit of slapback on the kick from the back wall, but nothing gating couldn’t handle.”

For a touring engineer, the integration is a dream. “Just plug into the Cat5 at the back wall and patch to the stage,” Jeff says. “I’ve done my share of regional RSL gigs where I had to bring everything, stack it, and be packed down by midnight. This was a breath of fresh air. You rarely find systems of this quality in your average RSL.”

Orange Ex-Services Club now has the pre-eminent live venue in the area, and bookers are beginning to respond. More than that, it has a flexible space that can respond to function organisers’ requirements and a PA that’s more than up to the challenge. As CEO Nathan Kelly puts it: “If you can deliver a premium experience… then it justifies investments like this.”