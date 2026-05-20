SQ. Plus More: Allen & Heath Expand SQ Range With Addition of SQ+

Allen & Heath has announced SQ+, a major extension to the SQ range, introducing RackUltra FX processing, expanded DEEP processing power, and a bigger and bolder interface across three new models: SQ5+, SQ6+, and SQ7+.

“SQ is industry standard, it works everywhere; tours, venues, installs and studios,” says Keith Johnson, Senior Product Manager at Allen & Heath. “SQ+ takes everything that made SQ the mixer of choice for engineers worldwide and adds even more.”

At its heart, SQ+ packs the same 48-input, low-latency 96kHz XCVI core that underpins the SQ range, but now adds significantly more processing headroom for studio-grade effects and the latest generation of DEEP Add-Ons.

The headline addition is four RackUltra FX engines, each with dedicated stereo sends and returns. Developed for the flagship dLive system, RackUltra FX delivers a suite of effects including reverbs, vocal tuning, pitch processors, amp modelling, and saturation. All four engines come as standard on every SQ+ model, with Add-Ons available from the Allen & Heath shop.

The increased processing power enables the next generation of DEEP Add-Ons – CompStortion, Source Expander, and Dual Threshold Expander – previously only available on dLive and Avantis. At launch, new SQ+ owners can claim the PlusPack – the full suite of DEEP and standard FX Add-Ons in a single bundle – simply by registering their mixer and signing up to the Allen & Heath newsletter.

The user interface is built around a larger 9-inch touchscreen and a new dark GUI for improved clarity in all mixing environments. All models retain SQ’s full connectivity suite: a 128×128 Intelligent SLink port, a dedicated I/O expansion slot supporting Dante, MADI, Waves and SLink cards, dual USB ports for multitrack recording and computer interfacing, and remote control via free apps for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

The range has three frame sizes: the SQ5+ with 17 motorised faders, 16 XLR mic/line inputs and 8 SoftKeys, and an optional 19-inch rack kit; the SQ6+ with 25 faders, 24 XLR inputs, 16 SoftKeys and 4 SoftRotaries; and the SQ7+ with 33 faders, 32 XLR inputs, 16 SoftKeys and 8 SoftRotaries.

“With SQ+, we’re not just launching three new mixers, we’re expanding the SQ Series,” adds Johnson. “By adding SQ+ alongside the original SQ models, there’s now an SQ for every user, every show, and every budget.”