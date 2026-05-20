Biamp Opens New Brisbane Experience Centre

Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions has opened its new Experience Centre in Brisbane, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in the Australia and New Zealand region. The opening coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary and underscores its long-term commitment to supporting customers, partners, and end users across the region.

The Brisbane Experience Centre is designed as a two-level facility that combines a fully operational office environment with dedicated demonstration spaces, enabling visitors to experience Biamp solutions in both everyday use and controlled comparison scenarios. The upper level serves as a Biamp office, where employees operate within a modern enterprise environment enhanced by integrated AV technologies.

“The opening of our Brisbane Experience Centre reflects our strong commitment to the ANZ market and the customers we serve here,” said Biamp President, CEO, and Co-Chairman Rashid Skaf. “We are proud of the growth of our regional team, now more than 50 employees across two offices, and we will continue investing to support our partners and customers into the future.”

The open-plan space incorporates Biamp sound masking to improve speech privacy and support productivity, fixed seats as well as hot desking is available and shown on the Workplace booking dashboard. Visitors can explore two distinct collaboration environments; a flexible bring-your-own-device (BYOD) space and a dedicated Microsoft Teams Rooms deployment, each powered by high-performance audio and video solutions, demonstrating how organisations can tailor meeting experiences to suit different user needs and workflows.

The lower level is purpose-built for immersive demonstrations, showcasing the full breadth of the Biamp portfolio. A comprehensive loudspeaker demonstration area enables side-by-side comparison across a wide range of solutions, from compact distributed models to premium high-performance systems.

Visitors can evaluate both music playback and speech intelligibility, gaining a deeper understanding of acoustic performance across different environments, with the added flexibility to stream audio directly from personal devices.

The space also highlights the company’s outdoor audio capabilities, including solutions from the Community product family engineered to perform reliably in challenging environmental conditions.

“Australia presents unique environmental challenges, from extreme heat to torrential rain and coastal exposure, and our Community loudspeakers are designed to perform reliably in these conditions,” said Jacques Paterson, ANZ Sales Director. “This Experience Centre allows customers to hear that performance first-hand and understand how it translates into real-world applications.”

In addition to loudspeaker demonstrations, the lower-level features multiple conferencing environments, enabling direct comparison of different room configurations. These include all-in-one conferencing bars, ceiling-based solutions, and fully integrated large-room systems, highlighting flexibility, scalability, and ease of deployment across enterprise environments.

The Brisbane facility is also among the first globally to demonstrate the Biamp BMA 360D, the company’s new ceiling tile microphone and the first innovation stemming from its recent ClearOne asset acquisition, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in advanced audio capture solutions.

Beyond conferencing and audio demonstrations, the Experience Centre includes Biamp paging and life safety solutions, providing hands-on interaction with text-to-speech functionality, pre-recorded messaging, and live paging capabilities.

Looking ahead, Biamp continues to align its product development strategy around Biamp Workplace, delivering enterprise-scale visibility, monitoring, and control across deployed systems.