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4 Aug 2026

ACETA Networking Event at Integrate 2026

Join ACETA for an afternoon of drinks, nibbles, and industry connection.

Hosted by Jason Allen (CX Magazine), this networking session and Q&A is your chance to find out what ACETA has been working on, meet the board, and engage in meaningful conversation about the future of our industry.

Our industry needs a strong peak body to represent our interests to government – find out why every company should be a member, and how it directly benefits you and your staff.

When: Wednesday 2nd September, 4–5pm
Where: Integrate Expo – ICC Sydney

Connect with colleagues and discover how ACETA is working to support and strengthen our industry.

Register here: https://events.humanitix.com/aceta-networking-at-integrate-2026


Proudly Supported by:
CX Magazine (Media Partner)
Diversified Communications Australia (Hosting Partner)

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