Integrate Show Coverage: CX WANTS YOU!

We’ve been covering Australian and international trade shows for years now, and we feel media coverage of these events has become too ‘same same’ and too manufacturer-driven.

The last three years have really solidified the routine: the show opens, and about 20 people with camera rigs of varying sizes interview the same product specialists, who say the same thing in every video, which is also the same thing they’ll say to everyone who visits the stand. Then 20 different media outlets post what are essentially the same videos to 20 different websites, YouTube pages and socials.

We’ve taken inspiration from the methodology we use for our ‘Road Test’ product reviews: we want to interview real professionals about their impressions of a product and publish what they have to say, not just what a manufacturer, marketing manager or salesperson wants you to hear.

We’ll be stalking the aisles of Integrate, grabbing people and asking for their candid opinions on gear they’ve seen and what they thought of it. These interviews will be published in the October edition of CX.

If you’re on the show floor and want to grab editor Jason Allen and let CX know what you think about a piece of gear on display (be it good, bad or indifferent) text or call 0407 735 920 or email jason@vcscreative.com and he’ll meet you on the stand to hear your verdict!