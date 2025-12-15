The ACME NEOZONE is part of ACME’s GLAMOUR series. It is a medium size wash/beam hybrid moving head LED light. There is a pretty big market for lights this size and spec in this country. The light’s hybrid status and fact that it doubles as a wash and a beam is its unique selling point. With that in mind, it’s best to think of it as a wash light that can do a nice beam instead of a pure hybrid.

Construction

It’s an IP20 rated fixture, but it has the feel of an IP65 unit. At 20kg, it is heavier than it looks. At 960W, you can get two to a 10a circuit, with the LEDs themselves taking 760W for a good amount of light output.

The NEOZONE is available with standard clamps as well as folding clamps. The folding clamps are a really neat feature; they are practical, well designed, and well thought out. It means you won’t lose your clamps or have to spend time taking them on and off as you switch between hanging them on a truss and popping them on the deck. I’ve become quite a fan of folding clamps and would love to see more of them.

Optics, Colour and Brightness

The ACME NEOZONE gives you 11,200 lumens of light output, comparable to many market leading wash lights of the same size. It has 19 40W RGBW LEDs, each of which can be individually controlled. It is laid out as a centre pixel, a smaller ring featuring six LEDs, and then a larger ring of LED pixels with 12.

It has a zoom range ratio of 8:1 with a beam angle that ranges from 3.5° out to 28.5° and a field angle of 5° all the way out to 50°.

The NEOZONE features linear CTO colour correction ranging from 2,500K up to 8,000K. It does colour really well, and you have to see it in person to fully appreciate it.

I think it does a wash better than it does a beam. Having said that, this doesn’t mean it does a bad beam. As a wash light that can give you a solid beam, this is an excellent fixture. In a smoky room you can narrow the NEOZONE right in and get a nice tight beam, then zoom it right out and get a nice, even wash.

Applications and Features

Pan range is 540°, tilt range is 220°. It moves quite quickly for a light of its size and weight.

It is robust and strong enough to be part of a production house’s inventory. It is sleek enough to live in a venue. It is quiet enough to do film and TV with optical quality and colour mixing to suit. It has flicker-free adjustable management design for HD cameras.

You can light a stage with it, you can program individual pixels with it, use it as eye candy, and get some really nice beams going with it too.

The wash/beam hybrid seems to be less common than the beam/spot hybrid. The wash/beam hybrid setup is quite interesting. If you wanted to use the light for its wash and its beam, you might not use both functions from the same rigging point. If you want to use the light to its full extent, you do have to think about your lighting design.

Control and Programming

The ACME NEOZONE has all your standard DMX protocols: DMX512, RDM, Art-Net and sACN. It also has a four button control panel onboard. It has four different DMX modes, ranging from 17 to 86 channels.

It’s quite a straightforward light to program and operate; nothing too tricky or out of the ordinary. If you wanted a smaller wash light, you could turn off the outer ring and be left with a wash light that is 7 40W LEDs.

The individual pixel control is probably the most visually impressive feature, especially when programmed well.

What is the difference between field angle and beam angle?

Beam Angle: The angle between the two planes of light where the luminous intensity is 50% of the maximum luminous intensity at the center of the beam

Field Angle: The angle between the two planes of light where the luminous intensity is 10% of the maximum luminous intensity at the centre of the beam

Verdict

There are a lot of lights in the 20kg wash light range, but this is a wash/beam hybrid. I think it is more of a case of the beam being an extra feature to the wash light. If I was in the market for a mid-size beam fixture, I’m not sure this would make the cut. If I was in the market for a mid-size wash fixture, this would definitely get a look in. The fact that it has beam-like capabilities puts it near the top of the list. It comes with quite a reasonable price tag too – well worth your consideration as a buyer or a user.

