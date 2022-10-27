ACME Stage PAR Fixtures Go Heavy Metal with Steel Panther 

US rockers Steel Panther, the World’s most beloved big-haired heavy metal band, have just finished touring Australia with their ‘wildest, wettest, dirtiest, hardest, heaviest, most rocking tour’.

Ei Productions supplied a full lighting & audio production package for the tour, including rigging, crew & transport.

The lighting rig was designed and operated by Bryce Mace and perfectly fitted the band’s high energy rock show. Bryce chose ACME Stage PAR 100 fixtures in narrow beam to provide that ‘old-school’ look and Rock & Roll vibes for the show.

The tour marked some of the largest venues in Australia, taking Heavy Metal Rock to the next level.