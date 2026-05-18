Actual Audio – The premium support service for high fidelity results – Launching 1 July 2026 in Australia and New Zealand

Based in Melbourne, Australia and founded by Ben Clarke, Actual Audio are a specialised audio technology firm that provides outcome-oriented systems with project services and uniquely relevant support for manufacturers, resellers, installers, facilities, consultancies, and end users.

Complementing their industry experience and independence, Actual Audio will be the exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand of Rational Acoustics products as of 1 July.

Rational’s product suite includes industry standard software SMAART, Data Modeler, SPL, and associated hardware. Actual Audio will be the one-stop-shop for all SMAART-related software and hardware solutions, including locally supported and field tested accessories such as microphones and interfaces.

Ben Clarke will be at ENTECH Roadshow to announce upcoming classes and answer any enquiries prior to the company launch, along with presenting a SMAART seminar and supporting longstanding outgoing Rational Acoustics distributor PAVT. He will be available to talk about ongoing industry education opportunities, applied technology services, and how Actual Audio can help professionals and businesses truly stand out and deliver exceptional audio results.

ENTECH Roadshow runs at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday 19 May Brisbane’s Exhibition Pavilion (opposite the Royal International Convention Centre) Thursday 21 May, Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday 26 May, Adelaide Showground on Thursday 28 May and Perth HPC Tuesday 2 June. Register to attend at entech-roadshow.com

A full press release and information pack about Actual Audio’s products and services will be made available from 1 July 2026.

Actual Audio can be contacted via info@actualaudio.com.au and on +61 (0) 407 818 157

www.actualaudio.com.au