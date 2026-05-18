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18 May 2026

New Q-SYS Australian Training Dates Announced For May To August

Q-SYS Australia, by TAG, have announced 12 new Australian Q-SYS training sessions, taking place between May 19 and August 13 2026.

These new dates feature Q-SYS Level One and Level Two sessions, presented in-person in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Also announced is the new ‘UCI & Control Advanced’ course, providing the groundwork for the skills required to build a full Lua scripting-based control system. This course is offered in a hybrid method, with part one being completed online, and part two completed with the TAG training team via Zoom.

 You can see the full list of courses available below, and on TAGs website at: https://www.tag.com.au/site/pages/training.php

For the full list of prerequisites and for more information, visit the landing page for each available course.

Spaces are limited and demand is high. To secure your position head to the TAG Website and register here: https://www.tag.com.au/site/pages/qsystrainingform.php

Alternatively, contact Meagan at training@qsysaustralia.com.au.

DATE          COURSE     LOCATION
19-May                     UCI AdvancedZoom
9-JunLevel 1Syd
11-JunLevel 1Melb
23-JunLevel 1Bris
24-25 JunLevel 2Bris
7-JulLevel 1Syd
9-JulLevel 1Melb
14-JulUCI AdvancedZoom
22-23 JulLevel 2Syd
4-AugLevel 1Syd
11-AugLevel 1Melb
12-13 AugLevel 2Melb

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