Advatek’s PixLite Mk3 WINS 2026 Good Design Award

The Good Design Awards are Australia’s longest-running international design awards, for excellence in design, innovation and impact. Entered by companies from across a wide range of industries. Including, but not limited to, BMW, Samsung, Lego and Nike.

The Australian Good Design Awards recognize excellence from around the world across 13 overarching design disciplines and more than 30 categories. Every project is evaluated by an independent jury of more than 100 Australian and international design experts against three core criteria: Good Design, Design Innovation and Design Impact.

This year’s awards are presented under the theme Design that Leads. Celebrating the critical role of design in navigating complexity, driving innovation and creating positive change.

Concerning the PixLite Mk3 the Good Design Award Jury had this to say:

“The Jury recognizes the PixLite Mk3 Range for its genuine engineering ambition and effective resolution of real installer pain points, particularly through its 15-metre first-pixel transmission capability, 300-metre distributed architecture, and integrated SHOWTime standalone control system. The unified platform approach demonstrates commercial pragmatism while delivering high-performance capability at an accessible price point. The Jury was impressed by the attention to detail evidence throughout the product family, with consistent interface design, connection ports and mounting solutions that maintain coherence across the range. Strong end-user testimonials confirm the design competently meets and exceeds customer expectations, establishing the range as a leader in professional lighting control systems”.

Luke Taylor, Managing Director of Advatek said the following about PixLite Mk3’s recognition. “PixLite has always been our flagship range. Through continuous improvement we’ve discovered a real passion and energy for innovation. At the core of that innovation has always been a desire to improve the user experience. Something I’m very gratified has been recognized by Good Design Australia. It’s a real honor to have won this award”.