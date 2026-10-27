D2N – Technology Solutions appointed Australian distributor for CEDAR Audio

(Pic l-r) Paul Alexander, Head of Sales for CEDAR Audio, Jason Owen, Managing Director of D2N – Technology Solutions and Stuart Russell, Head of Marketing and Communications for CEDAR Audio

D2N – Technology Solutions has been appointed the Australian distributor for CEDAR Audio, bringing one of the world’s most respected names in audio restoration, dialogue noise suppression and forensic enhancement technology to the local market with dedicated in-country expertise and support.

The appointment is a significant development for Australia’s professional audio, broadcast, post-production and forensic sectors, giving local users far stronger access to CEDAR’s specialised technologies through a distributor with deep technical capability, strong market relationships and a long track record of serving demanding applications across Australia.

Founded in 2005, D2N Technology Solutions designs, integrates and supports audio, communications and RF technology for broadcast and production, motorsport, sport, government, defence and industrial sectors. The company has built its reputation on technical depth, hands-on support and the ability to deliver solutions for high-performance environments where reliability and expertise matter.

CEDAR Audio, meanwhile, is globally recognised as the inventor of digital dialogue noise suppression, spectral editing and real-time audio restoration. Its Academy Award® and Emmy® winning hardware/software technologies are used globally in film/TV studios, live broadcast (including sports and newsrooms), recording studios, mastering suites, sound archives, theatres, live concert venues and on location.

For both companies, the new distribution agreement is the result of a natural alignment in capability, market focus and values.

Jason Owen, Managing Director of D2N Technology Solutions, said the relationship began when CEDAR Audio approached D2N about representing the brand in Australia explaining, “We quickly realised our two companies are like two peas in a pod.” Owen said the fit was clear from the outset, not only in terms of the products themselves, but also in the mindset of the people behind them adding, “The critical part is that CEDAR Audio are the best at what they do. From my point of view they are very similar to other market leaders we represent and distribute in the sense that they are a great, very passionate and dedicated team who are very product focused with lots of smart people working for them. CEDAR Audio and their products are a great fit with D2N and our customers, particularly as pro audio is one of our core focuses.”

Paul Alexander, Head of Sales for CEDAR Audio, said the company had been carefully assessing the Australian market and looking for a partner capable of representing the brand and delivering on its ambitious plans for growth. “I was researching companies in Australia and it quickly became clear that D2N and CEDAR Audio were a great fit. We share very similar values and D2N’s existing portfolio complements ours very neatly. Jason and his team have great energy and enthusiasm along with deep technical expertise and an impressive network of customers; we’re very happy that D2N is the right partner to represent CEDAR Audio in the Australian market.”

Alexander said CEDAR’s requirements for an Australian distributor were specific and demanding, reflecting the specialised nature of the company’s products and the sectors they serve.

“CEDAR Audio was looking for a distributor who really understood the Australian market and could provide the right level of technical knowledge, customer support and industry relationships. It was important that the distributor shared CEDAR’s values and approach to quality, while also having an established network across the broadcast, post-production and professional audio sectors. For us, it was about finding a partner who could do more than simply sell the products, someone who could represent the brand properly, understand the technology and support customers throughout the entire process. D2N was a strong fit because of our experience, existing customer relationships and the complementary products already within our portfolio.”

That ability to do more than distribute is central to why the appointment matters. D2N already works across many of Australia’s most technically demanding sectors and its business is built around design, integration and support rather than transactional sales alone. That gives Australian users of CEDAR technology a local partner that can advise on product selection, demonstrate solutions, provide training and deliver ongoing support in real operational settings.

Alexander said that local support model is exactly what Australian customers need.

“D2N fulfils those requirements through our combination of industry experience, technical expertise and strong relationships across the Australian professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets. We have an established customer base and a portfolio of complementary products, which means we can introduce CEDAR Audio to the right customers and demonstrate how its technology fits into their existing workflows.”

The appointment is also a positive move for the Australian industry because it places highly specialised audio technology closer to the professionals and organisations that rely on it. Australia has a geographically dispersed professional audio market and many users operate in environments where access to knowledgeable support can make a major difference to project outcomes and long-term return on investment.

That is particularly relevant given the range of CEDAR products D2N will now distribute in Australia. These include the CEDAR DNS2, DNS4 and DNS8 dialogue noise suppression systems, the CEDAR Icons plug-in range and the specialist CEDAR Cambridge and CEDAR Trinity solutions for forensic and audio surveillance applications.

CEDAR DNS 4 – 4 Channel Dialogue Noise Suppressor

CEDAR’s DNS technology is widely recognised for removing traffic noise, air conditioning, wind, rain, crowd noise and other unwanted background sounds from dialogue, while preserving intelligibility and natural tonal character. CEDAR also positions its DNS technology as the standard for dialogue noise suppression in demanding live sound and broadcast environments.

These solutions are highly relevant to the Australian market because they address real challenges across broadcast, live production, post-production, archival restoration, forensic investigation, government and security applications. In broadcast and post, the demand for clean, intelligible dialogue is higher than ever across news, sport, factual programming and live events.

In forensic and investigative environments, the ability to extract usable speech from compromised recordings can be critical. CEDAR’s advanced forensic systems have been installed in laboratories worldwide, with solutions ranging from plug-ins to standalone systems and full forensic platforms.

What sets CEDAR apart is not just that it reduces noise, but how it does it. Its products are widely valued for achieving high levels of restoration and suppression while preserving the wanted audio, avoiding the harshness, artefacts and unnatural sound that can undermine lesser tools. CEDAR also stands out for real-time and near-zero latency performance in mission-critical workflows, as well as the breadth of its offering, from dedicated dialogue noise suppression hardware and production plug-ins through to specialist forensic and surveillance systems.

That creates what many users describe as the real wow factor. CEDAR technology can take audio that seems unusable and make it clear, intelligible and operationally valuable. Whether the task is cleaning up dialogue for broadcast, restoring archive material, improving location sound, or extracting speech from a difficult recording, the before-and-after difference can be remarkable. The impact is often immediate and obvious, not just in sound quality, but in what users are able to achieve.

Jason Owen concluded, “In a market where performance, accuracy and reliability are everything, D2N’s appointment as Australian distributor gives CEDAR Audio users a clear advantage. It strengthens access, deepens support and brings some of the most advanced audio restoration, dialogue noise suppression and forensic audio technologies in the world much closer to the professionals who need them most.”