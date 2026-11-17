Expanded Leadership Role Supports Continued Growth Across Asia Pacific

Meyer Sound has promoted Owen Ironside to Senior Sales Director, APAC, expanding his leadership responsibilities as the company continues to strengthen its presence across the Asia Pacific region. The promotion comes amid continued regional investment, including Meyer Sound’s new manufacturing facility in Shanghai, which serves the growing China market.

In his new role, Ironside will lead regional sales strategy and performance, overseeing the sales team and distributor network across China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. He will work closely with Meyer Sound’s business development, marketing, technical services, and education teams to support customers and drive growth throughout the region.

Ironside joined Meyer Sound in 2021 as Sales Manager for Australia and New Zealand before advancing to Sales Manager, APAC in 2024. His background spans live engineering, venue technical management, and professional audio sales, giving him firsthand insight into the needs of customers and partners throughout the industry.

“Owen has consistently stepped up as his responsibilities at Meyer Sound have expanded,” says Meyer Sound Chief Operating Officer John McMahon. “He brings deep technical knowledge, a strong understanding of the sales channel, and a collaborative approach to leadership. That combination puts him in an excellent position to guide our APAC sales organization through its next phase of growth.”

“APAC continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for Meyer Sound,” says Ironside. “The exceptional performance of our established partners, combined with unprecedented interest from new customers and market segments, demonstrates the strength of our technology and our people. Our next chapter and my focus will be on building a stronger and more scalable regional framework that supports our partners, accelerates adoption, and positions us to fully realize the opportunities ahead.”