Signals is a production and backline company that has been servicing NSW’s Illawarra region since 1990. The company has a long and enviable record of being in-house at several of the region’s venues, including 33 years at Wollongong University, 26 at the Towradgi Beach Hotel, and 15 at the Oaks Hotel Motel.

Owner and operator Andrew West has a fair bit to juggle with those venues. The University has two spaces with capacities of 275 and 750 respectively, plus a busy calendar of smaller events. The Towradgi Beach Hotel runs three nights a week in its 330-pax space, while its Waves live music venue packs in 1,450. In addition to all that, there’s a lively local scene of festivals, corporate and community gigs, and more.

ANDREW

What all this calls for is flexibility, and Signals has found it in the shape of JBL’s SRX900 Series of self-powered line arrays. Counting them all up, deployed across its venues and in its general hire stock, Signals has 20 SRX910LA dual 10-inch line array elements, 12 SRX906LA dual 6.5-inch line array elements, 14 SRX928S dual 18-inch subwoofers, and four SRX918S single 18-inch subwoofers.

“The first SRX900 Series units we purchased are now running in Waves,” reports Andrew. “That’s 12 SRX910LA tops and eight SRX928S subs. Wollongong University’s 750-capacity room has eight SRX910LA tops and six SRX928S subs.”

The simplicity of boxes with their own power and processing has made administering Signals’ venues a lot easier. “Because SRX900 is self-powered, I got rid of all the amp racks, and everything’s so neat and clean now,” says Andrew. “We have one distro with a dbx DriveRack 4800 processor for distribution and limiting. Waves hosts a lot of hardcore bands, so the processor is doing some limiting before the actual limiters in the boxes.”

The smaller SRX906LAs and SRX918S subs make a powerful yet compact system that can handle almost all of Signals’ other work. “That all fits in half a standard HiAce van, leaving the rest of the space for monitors and lights,” continues Andrew. “Or, we can go to Wollongong University Hall, which has a capacity of 2,500, and combine the existing rig and the smaller rig. We fly 10 elements per side, run 14 subs across the front, and use the SRX906LAs as our front fill. We then have enough gear left over to do either side fills or a big drum fill.”

Versatility works both ways. “At the other end of the spectrum, we do smaller configurations, as we did at a conference last week at the Wollongong University Innovation Campus,” explains Andrew. “There were two rooms, side by side, operating at the same time. We had a single SRX918S sub with a pole mount and two SRX906LAs per side. The SRX906LA has become the mainstay of our small systems, covering capacities of up to 500.”

When I spoke to Andrew, Signals had just spent the weekend working at the Yours and Owls Festival in Wollongong, a two-site, 12-stage, two-day event. The first day was an outdoor, two-stage event held in a park, with the second day held in CBD venues. Signals supplied two PAs on the second day: one stage ran three SRX910LAs with three SRX928S subs per side, and the other ran six SRX906LAs and one SRX928S per side. Overall, it was the biggest event Signals has ever looked after, providing production to six stages and backline to seven.

CHILLIN IT AT WAVES

James Suckling, operations manager at Signals, is usually the operator at FOH for its SRX900 systems. He’s a JBL veteran, with experience dating back to the old VERTEC rigs, but he much prefers SRX900.

JAMES

“The old JBL VERTEC had eight drivers per element compared with SRX900’s three, which produce the same amount of level at even lower frequencies,” observes James. “The top-end and mid-range response is completely different, in a good way! We run the SRX910LA down to 60 Hz; they handle the 60 to 100 Hz range beautifully. I’ve demonstrated their low-end handling to visiting engineers by muting the subs, and most can’t believe they’re just listening to the top boxes.”

YOURS & OWLS

At Yours and Owls, James enjoyed the SRX900’s flat response, lack of extra EQ and processing out of the box, and musicality. “I had a singer jump off the stage and stand on the crowd barrier directly in front of the PA stack,” he reports. “I was standing there with the pan knob, waiting for it to feed back. It did not feed back.”

YOURS & OWLS

The festival weekend was made much easier by the SRX900’s rigging system, which every tech I’ve talked to raves about. “The rigging is just easy and simple,” agrees James. “If I’m flying 10 a side at a venue, I’ll set them up in two stacks of five, attach a fly frame, set all my pins, and just hoist it up and then lock it all in. Then, I drop the dolly and connect the next one. To bring it back down, it’s the same method: simple and easy.”

YOURS & OWLS

SRX900 and all of JBL’s Performance Audio range are distributed and supported by MadisonAV and its newest recruit, National Performance Audio BDM Grant Embury. “Grant’s fantastic!” enthuses Andrew. “We’ve never had support like this before. It’s a huge help after being in business this long. It’s really important in a supplier relationship, and we love the fact that Grant’s on board.”