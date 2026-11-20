Part 4: Profit vs. Cash Flow

There are some non-negotiables in my business mind. First up is honesty; I’m just wired that way. If we mess up, we make amends.

Reflection and remorse are important in personal life and should be part of your business attitude as well.

The idea of rip-offs and misleading conduct to make a buck repulses me. There are always people who profit from the misery of others, and I guarantee they are so self-assured they are not reading this article!

Sadly, there are many businesses out there with low or no ‘social licence’ (Elon Musk’s X springs to mind) and some really marginal down-and-dirty corporate conglomerates. Along with shysters, grifters and graspers, the ‘normalisation of nasty’ perfected by Trump types sends bad signals. Greed is not good, you guys.

Moralising is a slippery slope, so I’ll move on.

Accounts Payable

We always pay on invoice; as soon as it lands, we pay. Because we can. It produces excellent goodwill. But there will be times you’ll need to front up and ask for time. One excellent lesson I learned: pay as many small bills as possible to ‘reduce the noise’.

If you negotiate payment terms, for goodness’ sake, stick to them.

It never hurts to ask for time, terms or discounts.

Crisis Planning

You’ll have a crisis eventually. It could be reputational (bad delivery, bad press); it could be physical (fire, theft, injury); it could be duplicitous (someone cancels on you without notice or doesn’t pay). It’s a solid idea to workshop worst-case scenarios.

In my case, I got through outright failure, the Deloitte shafting, downturns like 9/11, truck crashes and a few smaller bad debts. The ones that almost stopped me were personal issues like divorce and cancer. I didn’t ponder those then and still won’t, other than always having a redundancy plan.

That’s the ‘How’ question, as in ‘how will I operate the business or do the show if I am offline?’ That leads to the ‘Who’ question, as in ‘who will step in?’

Our ENTECH business is 33 years old and it has absolute redundancy built in – two partners, each of whom can do any element or arrange others to do so. But if flight 401 to Adelaide craters, it wouldn’t matter; we would both be vaporised together! Even then, we have people (and at least one daughter) who could run the show.

Investors

I recently ran a campaign to attract an investor for a project and, with a lot of work and a sustainable plan, did indeed find one. It was VERY difficult and, along the way, an interesting conundrum arose.

Initially, I was looking for several people to each pony up a couple of hundred grand. They exist and none of them understood the nuts and bolts of the business plan, other than agreeing it looked attractive from outside. Which leads to structure, specifically that specific structure which became too hard. Too hard for me, at least. Here’s how.

We (my partner Kate and I) would retain 70% and sell 30%. Two people buy 15% each or four people buy 7.5% each. There would be 100 equal shares. Because people all think differently, I needed a shareholder agreement that dealt with ‘what happens when…’ we decide to sell the venture, or when any partner wants to sell out.

What is the exit price? What triggers the exit? For this, I went to an expert after I’d run it through ChatGPT and Claude and aggregated that data. My expert lawyer agreed: I needed my potential partner investors to be one entity, not several.

They would need to be contained within a Special Purpose Company (SPC), holding equal shares within it. The SPC would have its own shareholder agreement, structured by me, dealing with how they would decide to sell their shares, to whom (each other or to me), and how the sale price would be calculated.

The details got too complicated, and we decided a single investor was the only way. One person to deal with. At the time of writing, our ideal single investor is there, but they are having difficulty liquidating another asset to fund us.

You could do the ‘start-up’ route with ‘angel investors’ or do what I did with Australian Monitor way back when I needed more money. I put an advert in the Australian Financial Review and found a cashed-up sophisticated investor: Hymie Meyerson. That slice of history is detailed in my book, ‘This Could Be Serious’. As partners went, he was hard but ultimately fair – and he taught a younger Julius the intricacies of Yiddish business! What a journey.

Buying A Business

The essential action here is ‘due diligence’, where you look under the hood to see how the engine is running. Chances are you know the business, have been watching it, or buy from it. I’ve bought some – Wazza Lighting in 1984 was solid and easy to know since I’d run a similar business previously at Barratt Lighting.

I bought ENTECH back from the conglomerate I’d sold it to a decade earlier too. That one was easy and the price was about 1.5 cents in the dollar against what they had paid me!

Then, last year, I bought Sydney PA Hire, again easy to digest due to prior experience. And it’s a little ripper of a business, if I do say so myself!

There are some considerations: generally, you buy the assets and goodwill but not the structure. This is because you don’t want any contingent liabilities, of which there may be many, such as tax debts, business debts, employee issues and entitlements. If you proceed, you’ll need a fresh new structure into which you fold the assets and the operation.

Ready, Go!

If you’ve followed up on what you’ve read here, you now have a structured business and a product or service to flog. Hopefully, you have enough money put aside, and remember, ‘cash is king’ because it is very hard to find more when you need it.

You know what? Maybe you do all this planning and decide with all the knowledge you’ve acquired not to do it. Or you do launch and the venture fails. You mustn’t treat that as a personal fail because you’ve acquired a lot of experience AND you won’t die wondering.

Two things I say never to do: never, ever buy a franchise and never, ever borrow money from friends or family. That’s when failure becomes very personal.

The story of franchises is fairly obvious: you sign away everything and lose almost all rights and end up working like a wage slave. They control the premises and whether you can even sell the business and to whom. There are successful franchisees out there, but don’t be fooled – the vast majority are not happy.

Feel free to look me up if you need some obligation-free advice. Remember to do what you like with it, and don’t blame me if you tank, but DO buy me an expensive lunch if you succeed!