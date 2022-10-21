Amber Technology announces new General Manager – Integrated Solutions

Amber Technology is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Brady as our new General Manager for Integrated Solutions. This appointment replaces the current General Manager Richard Neale, who is retiring from the business from 1 January 2023. Nathan will be commencing with Amber Technology in November, which facilitates a managed and comprehensive transition.

Nathan joins Amber from CMI Music and Audio, where he was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing since 2018. Nathan had been with CMI for over 16 years in total, across multiple sales management roles in both Sydney and Melbourne during his tenure.

During his time at CMI, Nathan achieved sales success, nurtured, and enhanced supplier relationships, and managed a successful team across several disciplines. Nathan’s experience, industry knowledge and enthusiasm will see him making a strong, long-term contribution in both the specialist residential and commercial markets across Australia and New Zealand.

Nathan will be relocating to Sydney to take up this senior leadership position with Amber Technology and continue the great work and outstanding achievements that Richard has accomplished over the past seven years.

Amber Technology Managing Director Peter Amos commented “On behalf of the Amber Technology Board, management, and staff I would like to thank Richard Neale for his dedicated service to our business for the past seven years. Under Richard’s leadership our Integrated Solutions team has solidified its position in both the Australian and New Zealand markets, building our brand portfolio, our market presence and nurturing our customer relationships.

We are delighted to be welcoming Nathan Brady to continue Richard’s work with the Integrated Solutions team and look forward to his contribution in this senior leadership role.”