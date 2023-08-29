Amber Technology Welcomes Holoplot to Stand H28 at Integrate 2023

Amber Technology are delighted to welcome Holoplot onto stand H28 at Integrate as they preview their product MD96 ahead of a 2024 launch in Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Berlin and established in 2011, the Holoplot team are renowned internationally for their innovations in next-generation audio technology.

The most recent project is the Sphere installation in Las Vegas, delivering crystal-clear, concert-grade sound to each seat through 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis.

Sphere Immersive Sound is the world’s largest concert-grade audio system and was specifically developed for Sphere’s unique curved interior. The system consists of approximately 1,600 permanently installed and 300 mobile HOLOPLOT X1 Matrix Array loudspeaker modules and includes a total of 167,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers.

The system uses HOLOPLOT’s next-generation 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis technology to transform how audio is delivered in large-scale venues. This results in controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear concert-grade audio for audiences of up to 20,000 people, providing each audience member with a truly exceptional and personalised listening experience.

To see the Holoplot technology and find out more, see the team at Amber Technology on Integrate stand H28.