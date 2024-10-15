AMX Muse – Updates Available

AMX MUSE is the most modern and powerful control platform available. This technology update confirms AMX’s commitment to ongoing platform improvement, and they will continue delivering new enhancements as they become available.

This round of updates includes MU-Series Automation Controller firmware, a new version of MUSE Automator, and a new version of the MUSE Extension for VS Code.

Updated files in this release:

MU-Series Automation Controller Firmware – v1.2.65

MUSE Automator – v1.1.12

MUSE Extension for VS Code – v1.4.7

Key New Features:

Python upgrade to version 3.10

Python 3rd-party package support

Scripts as Devices support – allows scripts to expose an API to the MUSE control environment for access and interaction by other scripts or controllers

MUSE Controller-to-Controller support

NetLinx Device Client driver – full range of NetLinx control constructs for controlling previous generation devices (multiple ports, channels, levels, strings, commands, custom event generation)

Key New Features:

Node-RED upgraded to 4.0.2

UI Feedback node

Panel Grouping – simplifies flows that include multiple touch panels

Improved TP file mapping for pages, pop-ups, & subpages

In the future, AMX do not expect to have this limitation, but, due to the significance of some of the improvements they’ve made in this round of updates, it is a REQUIREMENT that customers update their IDE and controller firmware at the same time.

