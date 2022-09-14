News

14 Sep 2022

Astera Open Day Event 2022

SUNSTUDIOS and ULA Group proudly present another exciting Astera Open Day Event

Thursday 29 September, SUNSTUDIOS Sydney, 42 Maddox Street, Alexandria, NSW 2015

About the event

ULA Group would like to invite you to come and check out the award winning Astera technology for film, photography anbd event lighting professionals. Join ULA for an afternoon with Astera technology experts, as they present you the latest wireless lighting technology available on the market.

On display will be a full range of Astera products, including the recently launched HydraPanel.

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/astera-open-day-event-sunstudios-tickets-415739627417

