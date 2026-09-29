Aus Music T-Shirt Day 26 Nov – Grab your Tee Now!

AusMusic T-Shirt Day starts today. 18 brand new Limited Edition T-Shirts just landed, fresh out of the wash and ready for Thursday 26 November.

18 exclusive designs, each with a story to tell.

INXS honour their Northern Beaches beginnings, Baker Boy celebrates culture, heritage and Country, Becca Hatch drops her first ever merch and The Presets preview their Foreverafter festival.

You’ll also find tees from Vanessa Amorosi, Ninajirachi, Bon Scott & Doc Neeson, Gang of Youths, Karnivool, Bachelor Girl, 3%, Genesis Owusu, Ausify, Mental As Anything and Rob Hirst.

And don’t miss the official AusMusic T-Shirt Day Hero tee by Sebi White, a kid’s tee by Nomad Create and the CrewCare tee by Shannon Trottman, a tribute to the crew who power every live show.

Thanks to American Apparel and Love Police covering all production and printing, 100% of net proceeds go to Support Act.

What is Aus Music T-Shirt Day?

AusMusic T-Shirt Day is a Support Act campaign raising vital funds for music workers who can’t work in music due to illness, injury, mental health problem or some other crisis.

Purchasing a Limited Edition T-Shirt, creating and sharing a page or making a donation is how can you help keep Aussie music on rotation. Every dollar raised goes towards Crisis Relief, mental health and dedicated First Nations services for those who keep the industry going.

Where do the funds go?

Every dollar raised goes directly to Support Act, helping deliver Crisis Relief, mental health support and dedicated First Nations services to artists, crew and music workers in crisis.



It’s real help for the people who make the music happen.

Who is Support Act?

Support Act is the heart and hand of Australian music.



We are the music industry’s charity, providing Crisis Relief and mental health support to musicians, managers, crew, music workers and music organisations across all genres of music.



We deliver this through short term financial support; funeral support; mental health education and training programs; and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline.



Support Act strives to create a safe and thriving music industry for all, including dedicated culturally intelligent support for First Nations music workers.