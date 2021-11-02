Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2021 – Friday 19 November

Support Act’s annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day raises money for crew, techs, staff, and artists in crisis. Get on board!

Orders for this year’s exclusive, limited edition Premium T-Shirt Range close today, Wednesday 3 November, so get in quick to grab a shirt from this year’s hottest artists including Genesis Owusu, GFlip, Keith Urban, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Lime Cordiale, Paul Kelly, Powderfinger, Spacey Jane, Tame Impala, Tones and I, and honorary Australian Ed Sheeran.

And let’s not forget the hugely popular Ausmusic Day T-Shirt plus new additions from Jon Stevens and CrewCare.

We here at CX are paticularl;y fond of the CrewCare ‘Let’s Get Back To Work’ T featured at the top of this article. If you have the wherewithal, get over to https://www.ausmusictshirtday.org.au/premium-t-shirt-range and drop an easy $50 to support crew in need!