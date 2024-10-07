Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is back on Thursday 28 November 2024!

It’s time to dig through the drawers and find your fave Aussie music tee because Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will be returning this Thursday 28 November!

Life’s better with Australian music – and Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is our call to keep the music playing for everyone working in Australian music by celebrating Aussie music and raising urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis.

The annual campaign is supported by ARIA, Gildan Brands, triple j, Mushroom Creative House and AAMI.

Funds raised from the campaign go towards helping Support Act continue their crucial work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief support, mental health and wellbeing programs, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program and dedicated First Nations support.

You can get involved now by buying an Ausmusic T-Shirt and/or making a donation.

https://supportact.org.au/latest-news/ausmusic-t-shirt-day-is-back-28-november-2024

This year’s official and exclusive Premium T-shirt Range is on sale now, featuring an incredible line-up of Aussie artists including Paul Kelly, The Amity Affliction with street art powerhouse Sofles, Powderfinger, Royel Otis, Angus & Julia Stone, Dami Im, Diesel collaborating with Fender, G Flip, Nooky, Helen Reddy, Max Jackson, Ninajirachi, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Wolfe Brothers and Xavier Rudd. Joining this stellar lineup of artist-led tees are more exclusive designs that pay homage to women in music, celebrate homegrown music heroes, support the vital work of music crew, and of course this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day hero tee.

T-shirts are $50 with 100 percent of proceeds going to Support Act, thanks to the generous support of Gildan Brands and Love Police. Orders are open now until Friday 25 October.

Also available are a wide range of merch partners who are supporting the campaign including Artist First, Bad Apples, High Tees, Love Police, Merch Jungle, On Repeat, Sound Merch, Sound of Vinyl, Warner Music, and Crew Care. All will be donating a percentage of t-shirt sales to the cause.

https://www.ausmusictshirtday.org.au

Looking to start a team to fundraise? Grab your work crew, friends and family to contribute to your team and raise funds for the cause. We want to see you high up on the leaderboard this year with the following organisations who have already set the bar high with their efforts. A huge thank you to ALH Group, ASM Global, Sony Music, Spotify, Unified Music Group, Warner Music and Young Henrys. Impressed Records Sony Music Australia Universal Music Australia.

Business partners confirmed to take part in this year’s event with in-venue activations, ticket sales, donations and other support include ALWAYS LIVE, CUB, Frontier Touring, JB Hi-Fi, Live Nation, Mushroom Group, OMD, Oztix, Rydges Hotels and Resorts, Select Music, Sennheiser, Southern Cross Austereo, Stage Kings, TEG, Universal Music Australia, Warner Music, Wrangler and YouTube/Google.

We want to see you sharing the love across social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging @supportact @triple_j @aria_official @mushroomcreativehouse @gildanbrandsaustralia @aami_insurance.

Life’s better with Australian music, so get involved in the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign today!