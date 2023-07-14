Australia Council announce Contemporary Music Touring Program grants

As the Australia Council morphs into Creative Australia, they have announced new grant opportunities. Offering up to $50,000 to support national tours by musicians performing original contemporary music, the Contemporary Music Touring Program (CMTP) is designed to support national touring activity undertaken by Australian musicians performing original Australian contemporary music.

Individuals or organisations may apply to tour live music performances within Australia. There are grants available from $5,000 to $50,000, depending on tour complexity. Touring musicians must be performing original Australian contemporary music. Funding can be provided to performers, managers, agents, and music networks on behalf of professionals working in the Australian music industry. Applications must contain one tour only.

Key next round closing dates for submissions are:

Tuesday 5 September 2023 at 3pm AEST, for projects beginning after 1 December 2023

Tuesday 5 March 2024 at 3pm AEDT, for projects beginning after 1 June 2024.

All of the conditions, guidelines and application process can be found via the Australia Council website: https://australiacouncil.gov.au/investment-and-development/contemporary-music-touring-program/