Bose Corporation Announces Sale of Bose Professional to Transom Capital

As a newly independent business, Bose Professional intensifies its efforts and focus on the Pro AV market.

For more than 50 years, the Bose Professional business has developed audio systems that are easy to design, install and operate for performance, commercial and conferencing applications. Through their partnership with AV integrators, system designers, installers and consultants, Bose Professional engineers and develops solutions that create unforgettable audio experiences — in the workplace, houses of worship, universities, restaurants, retail stores, hotels, performing arts centres, stadiums and more.

As a newly independent business, made possible by its new investor Transom Capital Group, Bose Professional will deepen its efforts and focus on technologies and solutions that enable their customers to create incredible audio solutions faster and more efficiently.

As a sign of this new focus and attention, Bose Professional announced today the appointment of Mark Ureda to the company’s Board of Directors. Ureda’s nearly four decades of experience across a variety of strategic leadership roles include Senior Vice President of Harman International, Vice President of JBL, and Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Technology at Northrup Grumman. As business advisor, Ureda will enrich the already extensive professional audio experience currently seen in Bose Professional’s leadership team.

“For the last five decades Bose Professional has developed innovative solutions and partnered with system integrators to create incredible pro audio experiences,” shared Michael Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of Bose Professional. “The AV industry continues to be poised for growth and opportunity, and we’re excited to expand our role as we respond to changing customer needs and industry trends faster.”

“Given Bose Professional’s pedigree and expertise in professional audio, coupled with its talent across the disciplines of the business, we’re excited to provide the additional support needed for the next level of growth,” said Transom Capital Group’s Founder and Managing Partner, Russ Roenick. “We look forward to continued success for the business as an independent company.”

Bose will retain its portable PA systems as part of its core consumer product business. Progress Partners acted as Bose’s exclusive financial advisor in connection with the sale. Additional information, including financial and other terms of the transaction, will remain confidential.