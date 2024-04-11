Brighter Days with Acme Lighting

Four industry legends – Cautech, Austage Events, Peninsular Production Services and Lock and Light – brought their forces together for a wonderful fund raiser festival BRIGHTER DAYS, which took place over the 2024 March Labour Day weekend in Bright, Victoria.

The festival has been supported by many artists including this year’s line up of Chocolate Starfish, Kate Ceberano, Ross Wilson, Russell Morris, Rogue Traders, Screamin’ Eagles and many more.

The lighting rig for this special event included 8x Acme ENERGY SPOT PRO fixtures, 20x Acme ICARUS 320 LED Wash Beams, 12x Acme WILLOWs and 2x DJPOWER H3 Hazers. All fixtures were controlled by a ChamSys Stadium Connect console.

Cautech was in charge of the lighting design, with Tony Lamplough, Simon Pentz and James Christie taking on the lighting operations. Matt Devine was the LD for the Screamin’ Eagles, with his own ChamSys MagicQ MQ250M Stadium lighting console.

The festival started about 12 years ago, as a fund raiser for a rare skin disease called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). This disease causes skin blisters at the slightest bump, for which there is not much treatment or Government support, except through DEBRA (debra.org.au), which was set up to assist the families with children suffering with this disease.

Brighter Days https://www.brighterdays.org.au/program-full.html

Photo Credits: Jesse Leigh Connelly and Tony Lamplough